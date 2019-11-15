Investigating How and Why Nickelback Became the One of the Biggest Bands and Punchlines in Music

50 million albums worldwide. 24 years. 9 albums. One endless running joke.

Those stats sum up Nickelback's long, successful and tirelessly mocked run as one of music's most rock bands of the last two decades, which began with their 2001 smash single "How You Remind Me."

The Canadian band's first mainstream hit song would go on to become the decade's most-downloaded song, according to MTV, with Billboard also naming it the No. 1 rock song of the decade. Oh, and according to Nielsen Soundscan, the catchy ear-worm was also the most-played song of the radio from 2000-2009, earning over 1.2 million plays. But six studio albums, countless follow-up hit singles and millions of album sales later, Nickelback (and leading man Chad Kroeger) continue to be the punchline of the music industry.

While several successful rock bands that became popular around the same time or after them experienced the same accusations of "selling out" (Coldplay Fall Out Boy and Good Charlotte are just a few that come to mind), none have earned quite the same level of ire and hatred as Nickelback, which first formed in 1995.