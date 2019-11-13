Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Welcome Baby No. 2

Bachelor Nation just grew by one. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have welcomed their second child!

Waddell gave birth to her and Bass' newest arrival after going into labor on November 12. The happy news came when the married couple debuted their bundle of joy on Instagram, with Carly sharing a photo of his beanie.

Their son joins his big sister Isabella "Bella" Evelyn Bass, 21 months, and older brothers Ensley Bass, Liam Bass and Nathan Bass, who Bass has from a previous marriage.

The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 and married in 2017, announced the pregnancy on Instagram in May.

Giving Bachelor Nation a real treat, they revealed the gender on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise in September. During the live finale of the show that brought Waddell and Bass together, a giant cake was rolled out with the franchise's very own Wells Adams inside!