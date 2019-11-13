Allison Holker Declares Women Are Superheroes In Empowering Postpartum Selfie

Instagram
Allison Holker is a mother of three, and she's rightfully proud of it!
On Tuesday night, the So You Think You Can Dance alum shared an update with fans after giving birth to her and husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' third child—a baby girl named Zaia. Posting a bathroom mirror selfie on Instagram, the dancer showed off her postpartum body as a means of celebrating women.
"A week post baby!" she captioned the post. "So impressed with what the body can do and handle. All women are SUPERHEROS!! Love your body, it's incredible!!! #postbaby #postpartum #body #love #appreciation #woman #womenstrong #strong #powerful." Indeed!
The Boss family—which also includes 11-year-old Weslie Fowler and 3-year-old Maddox Laurel Boss—made this entire pregnancy journey a happily public one. The proud parents announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on Instagram on Nov. 6, debuting their baby girl to the world. "ZAIA BOSS," the 31-year-old wrote in her caption. "9 lbs 3 oz. 21 inches long. Healthy beautiful angel."
The black-and-white photo showed the newborn's hand holding onto her mother's finger, her father's hand resting underneath.
Also showing his baby bliss was Boss. He shared the same photo as his wife and simply wrote "Zaia" with the baby emoji.
In the days since Baby Boss arrived, the Disney Fairytale Weddings co-hosts have been posting nothing but baby content, clearly unable to contain their joy.
On Tuesday, Holker shared a photo on Instagram showing her and Boss admiring their third child. Holker couldn't help but gush over the newest addition to the family. "ZAIA you are so loved!" she wrote. "When you look at me I am washed over with so much JOY!! We are so blessed to have you in our family!"
Just before their family grew by one, the couple also shared an IGTV video depicting their entire pregnancy journey—all of their epic dancing Instagram posts included.
This family clearly loves to share their joy so all the world can hear. And we're loving it!
