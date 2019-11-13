Kylie Jenner's Alleged Trespasser Sentenced to One Year in Jail

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 8:32 AM
Kylie Jenner finally has some peace of mind.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed a restraining order against a man who showed up to her home earlier this month, E! News confirmed. According to the documents, which were obtained by E! News, the man was able to hike through the gated community and get onto her driveway. When he reached her front door, he allegedly knocked "aggressively" and claimed that he was there to visit with Jenner.
Thankfully, Jenner was not there at the time the incident occurred, but the star did opt to take legal action. Now, it looks like she can rest easy, because according to documents obtained from L.A. County Superior Court clerk the offender, Brandon Sevilla Martinez, has now been sentenced to one year in jail.
The move comes after Martinez pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of trespass by driving on private property and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail.
Jenner's main concern during this ordeal was the safety of her one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. "I have suffered, and continue to suffer emotional distress," Kylie stated in the docs. "I have a young child and also fear for her safety."
This isn't the first time the Jenner family has dealt with unwanted visitors. Kendall Jenner had a similar issue earlier this year when a man named John Ford stepped foot onto her property several times. Fortunately for her, he was deported by ICE back to Canada in June.
A hearing to extend the temporary restraining order is set for later this month.
