Rihanna Epically Claps Back After Being Asked the Status of Her Next Album

Don't be rude boy because Rihanna is not here for it.

Early Wednesday morning, the superstar took to Instagram to apologize for being MIA recently. (You know, because she's been busy perfecting her multi-million dollar empire.) "To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me," she wrote to her 76 million followers. "This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I'm working on that ish called Balance. brb."

While some applauded her candor—"Love u ! We Def get that," wrote singer Lyrica Anderson—others seemed to miss the memo. "Where's the album heaux?!!!" commented her stylist and Fenty's junior creative director Jahleel Weaver.

And the "Diamonds" singer was none too pleased. "I don't need this kinda negativity in my life!" she quipped in the comments. "BLOCKT." (Don't worry, we assume these two are still on good terms despite the epic clap back.)