The Little Mermaid Remake Casts Its Prince Eric After Harry Styles Turns It Down

British actor Jonah Hauer-King is going "Under the Sea!"

Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has finally found its Prince Eric. On Tuesday, multiple publications reported that the 24-year-old actor earned the coveted role in the Rob Marshall directed movie.

For most, this news is a big deal, especially since Harry Styles was in the running to play Prince Eric earlier this year. However, a source close to the project previously told E! News, "While [Harry] is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer." 

The former One Direction member also addressed the casting in September. "I want to put music out and focus on that for a while," he said in an interview with The Face magazine. "But everyone involved in it was amazing...So I think it's going to be great."

He added, "I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

Jonah, who recently starred in A Dog's Way Home and Little Women, joins Halle Bailey in Disney's live-action remake.

Back in July, Bailey earned the leading role of Ariel, and as of right now, she and the British actor are the only two confirmed for the project. However, rumors have swirled online that Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy and other power players are joining the cast.

Scroll through our gallery below to see what A-list stars are in the running for The Little Mermaid movie.

Halle Bailey, Ariel, The Little Mermaid Cast

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Ariel

Halle Bailey is Disney's leading lady, as she is one of the few stars confirmed for the much anticipated live-action remake.

Jonah Hauer-King, Prince Eric, The Little Mermaid

Rich Polk/Getty Images; Disney

Prince Eric

Jonah Hauer-King is going to be part of Ariel's world, after earning the coveted role of the charming prince.

Javier Bardem, King Triton, The Little Mermaid Cast

Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

King Triton

Javier Bardem is going to be one fierce king of the sea if he manages to secure this highly-sought after role.

Jacob Tremblay, Flounder, The Little Mermaid Cast

Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Flounder

Fins crossed that the Wonder-ful Jacob Tremblay could be our next Flounder!

Awkwafina, Scuttle, The Little Mermaid Cast

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Scuttle

If the rumors are true, then Awkwafina could very well be wielding a dinglehopper in the coming days!

Melissa McCarthy, Ursula, The Little Mermaid Cast

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Ursula

Fans are already roaring with delight over Melissa McCarthy's potential role.

Harry Styles, Prince Eric, The Little Mermaid Cast

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Prince Eric

Fans of the Disney classic have their eyes set on Harry Styles become the charming prince. However, in August, the 25-year-old singer "respectfully declined the offer."

While fans wait for Disney to confirm more of its cast, one thing is certain: production will begin in early 2020! Fins crossed the studio shares more details soon.

