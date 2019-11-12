Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Take Their Friendship to the Next Level With Matching Tattoos

Two words: BFF goals!

Selena Gomez is celebrating her bestie's birthday with a bang! The "Look at Her Now" singer and Julia Michaels took their friendship to the next level after they both got matching tattoos on Monday night.

Even though the "Issues" star's birthday isn't until Nov. 13, the gal pals decided to have fun a bit early.

"It's tatted.. my arrow points to you forever," Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a candid photo of her and her BFF sharing a special moment at the tattoo parlor.

She also uploaded several behind-the-scenes snaps of her and Julia getting inked—they both got arrow-shaped designs on their lower thumbs.

Moreover, it appears the two superstars got their fresh ink done at The Black Lantern studio, according to artist London Reese. "Spent the last couple days celebrating the birth of one of my faves, miss @juliamichaels," he captioned his Instagram post. "Went to her show with @bradreis_tattoo and I tattooed Julia while my dude tattooed the ever so sweet @selenagomez."