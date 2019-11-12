Seth Rogen Breaks Down How He's Spent More Than $21,000 on Postmates

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 4:23 PM
While we'd rather spend $21,000 on a house, the Rogens spend that on Postmates.
Looks like that Lion King paycheck is coming in clutch for Seth Rogen who is the latest celebrity to be featured in Postmates' spotlight series, The Receipt. According to Postmates' breakdown of Seth and his wife Lauren Miller's expenses on the app, the two have spent a total of $21,320 in the last five years. That translates to roughly $4,200 a year.
"Because we don't usually have time to cook, we order food a lot. The hardest times are when neither of us have a food vision for the night," the couple shared with Postmates. "That's when someone has to dig deep and find the craving within."
But it sounds like when the two have a craving, they make sure to treat themselves to the fullest. According to their Postmates receipts, their most expensive order was a $276 Sugarfish order.
It's also no surprise by now that the Superbad and Pineapple Express actor is a cannabis connoisseur. He even started his own company, Houseplant, "dedicated to producing quality weed as well as educating the public about the benefits of firing up."
Seth and Lauren also told Postmates that "every day is 4/20 in our house, so pick a day, pick a meal, and there you go." When they've got the munchies, the couple opts for Canter's Delicatessen. In 2016 on 4/20, the couple ordered a Grilled American Cheese Sandwich, Matzo Ball Soup and Chicken Tender Appetizers.
For Seth's birthday in 2015, the actor ordered $157.61 worth of food (talk about a feast), while Lauren spent $74.11 for her birthday in 2017. But having a joint Postmates account is no issue for the couple because they're "pretty much on the same page" when it comes to their cravings.
"These days we're pretty healthy except for a few cheat meals a week. Those are usually some kind of buffalo or Korean fried chicken wing, yummy Italian, dumplings—something real splurgy," they said.
But aside from treating themselves with the best of the best when it comes to food, the couple also runs a national non-profit organization, Hilarity for Charity. Since its inception, the organization has raised over $11M towards Alzheimer's awareness, research, prevention and support.
You can check out more of Seth's orders HERE.
