Go Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's $3.5 Million Calabasas Condo

Want to live like Kim Kardashianand Kanye West? Well, you're in luck, because their $3.5 million Calabasas condo is up for grabs.

The A-list pair have listed the 2,260 sq. ft. condo in downtown Calabasas after just two years of owning it. Perhaps this is because the duo primarily used it as an office space for their business, which continues to expand with fragrances, beauty lines and even shape-wear.

Since the space functioned mainly as an office, the listing photos don't offer much to see beyond the main living space. However, one glimpse at the 3-bed, 4-bath listing is more than enough to recognize the minimalistic style the Kardashian-Wests are fond of. To achieve this look, Kim said she styled the office with furniture from Belgian designer Vincent Van Duysen.

The only differences between Kim's home and her office is the designer she worked with and the darker color scheme. This makes the office stand in contrast to what Kim calls the "minimal monastery" that their family of six currently resides in.