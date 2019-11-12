Lamar Odom's Son Was ''Hurt'' After Finding Out About His Dad's Engagement on Instagram

It be your own family, sometimes.

Congrats were in order for Lamar Odom, after he shared the special news that he was engaged to Sabrina Parr.

"Introducing my new fiancé," he announced on Instagram on Monday night, alongside a photo of him posing with his future wife. "Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!"

The health and life coach also took to her Instagram to proudly show off her massive diamond ring. ""I SAID YES!!!!!," she shared.

While many of his famous friends and loved ones congratulated him on his engagement, the 40-year-old star's teenage son admitted that he was "hurt and caught off guard" by the news.

It turns out, Lamar Morales-Odom Jr. found out about his dad's engagement via Instagram. "Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media," 17-year-old expressed on Tuesday, alongside a throwback photo of him and his sister, Destiny Morales-Odom, with their dad. "I was hurt and caught off guard."

Despite feeling blindsided by his father, Morales-Odom Jr. closed his statement on a positive note. "At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man," he wrote. "I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what's best for him."