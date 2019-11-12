Inside Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's Budding Romance

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's friendship appears to have blossomed into something more.

The Saturday Night Live star and the supermodel daughter of Cindy Crawford have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks, sparking romance rumors. Though Davidson and Gerber have been friends for some time now, a source tells E! News that things have taken a more romantic turn.

"Kaia and Pete are definitely in a romantic relationship. They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently," the insider tells E! News. "They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October. Kaia expressed she loved Pete's personality. She thinks he is charming and is very intrigued."

"They have been texting a lot this past month, and are definitely seeing where it goes," the source continues. "Kaia and Pete were spending time in Malibu together recently, and then flew to NYC because of Pete's work commitment where Kaia supported him."