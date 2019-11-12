Why Kerry Washington Hilariously Keeps Getting Texts Meant for Kanye West

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 9:57 AM
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
New phone, who's this?
Kerry Washington has revealed that she receives texts that are meant for Kanye West! During her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, the Scandal actress explained that she and the "Follow God" rapper share some mutual friends, and those pals tend to mix up the stars in their phones.
"We are friendly," Kerry told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We have a lot of friends in common. We're not really friends, but we have a lot of friends in common. And, actually, about once a year…I think a lot of people have us programmed in their phones as KW. So, I'll get a text, like once a year where I'm like, 'That is not for me.'"
Despite only being an acquaintance to the rapper, Kerry scored a mention in his 2018 song "All Mine"—which Jimmy graciously read some bars from.
"If I pull up with a Kerry Washington / That's gon' be an enormous scandal," the late-night host said, realizing that his delivery wasn't as good as Kanye's. "Why does it sound so bad when I say it?"
Kerry, like the rest of us, only found out about the honorable mention after the song had dropped. "I woke up that morning and my phone was, like, vibrating," she recalled. "I did not get a heads up."
Staying on the topic of Kanye, the duo also discussed his Sunday Services.
Kerry has yet to attend one of his popular services, but would gladly go if the opportunity presented itself. "I would love to go," she said. "Shout out to Kanye."
Find out if Kerry will be voting for Kanye in 2020 and if she's open to a Scandal reboot in the video above!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?