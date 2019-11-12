It's Becky vs. Darlene As The Conners' Quest to Bring the Lunch Box Back Hits a Snag

The quest to get the Lunch Box back on The Conners has hit a big of a snag.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) have a true Conner sister throwdown over the Lunch Box revival.

"OK, then just answer one question: Why do you think you'll succeed in a location that's put three restaurants and a psychic out of business?" Darlene asks Becky.

"Hey, if the psychic didn't see that coming, that's on her," Becky says.

In the episode, Becky and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) present their business plan to Darlene in hopes of getting the Lunch Box, the restaurant Jackie ran with Roseanne back in the day, back. But it seems like the meeting didn't go well, as you can see in the clip above.