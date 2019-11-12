Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spend Their Entire Basketball Date Making Out Courtside

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 7:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello packed on the PDA during a basketball date on Monday.

The Señorita stars sat courtside at the Los Angeles Staples Center and watched the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Toronto Raptors.

Cabello kept it cute and casual for the outing by wearing a black sweater, white pants and white heels. As for her main man, he wore a tan jacket, white T-shirt, black pants and black boots.

While there was plenty of action on the court—with the Clippers winning the game with a final score of 98 to 88—there was also plenty of excitement on the sidelines. The singers spent a good portion of the game cuddling in each other's arms and sharing a few smooches. 

Of course, this should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, the singers have been getting cozy ever since they sparked romance rumors last summer.

Watch

4 Steamy Moments From Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's BTS Video

To see a few photos from their big night out, check out the gallery.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Courtside Kisses

The 22-year-old singer puckers up with the 21-year-old crooner.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

More Makeouts

Yep, they're still kissing.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Steamy Smooches

Mercy!

Article continues below

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Precious Pecks

The "Stitches" star gives his leading lady a peck on the cheek.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Cheeky PDA

Of course, she gives him a little love back.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Lots of Love

Cabello makes sure to give Mendes' hand a kiss, too.

Article continues below

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Cute Cuddles

The two-time Grammy nominees share a snuggle during the game.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Camila Cabello , Celebrities , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.