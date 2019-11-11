Jennifer Aniston Dishes On the ''True Sweetness'' That Was Adam Sandler's Speech at the 2019 PCAs

The one where Jennifer Aniston had one of the most memorable nights of the year.

On Sunday, during the 2019 People's Choice Awards, the Friends alum was honored with the People's Icon Award. And who better to present her with the award than longtime friend and Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler.

The 53-year-old comedian tugged at everyone's heartstrings while presenting Aniston with the People's Icon Award, but most of all, he touched his dear friend's heart. After hearing the touching speech from her friend, Aniston took to the stage and asked Sandler, "Adam! When did you get so mushy?! Oh my god, I love this man with all my heart. This is one of the kindest human beings you'll ever meet."

But even backstage, Aniston couldn't stop gushing about Sandler's speech.

As she finished hugging Sandler and kissing him on the cheek backstage, Aniston caught up with E!'s Jason Kennedy to talk about what her friendship with her Just Go With It co-star meant to her.

"What makes this so special right here?" Kennedy asked the 50-year-old actress.

"I've literally known him for 30 years, we're family. Am I crying?" The Morning Show actress jokingly answered wiping an invisible tear from her cheek. "He made me tear up out there, Adam doesn't do this kind of stuff so that's why... that's just the true sweetness and friendship."