Maren Morris' Adorable Sonogram of Her Son Will Give You Baby Fever

Maren Morris is giving us all baby fever!

The mom-to-be took to Twitter to share her latest pregnancy update with her fans and followers.

In a short video, Morris shared a sonogram of her little baby boy. "I got a wave today," the country star wrote adding a waving hand emoji and a smiling emoji with hearts. Looks like her baby boy is just as excited to meet his parents as they are.

Morris, along with her husband and fellow country music star Ryan Hurd, took to social media in October to announce they were expecting their first child together. For their special announcement, the two lovebirds posted sweet snaps from their maternity photo-shot that showed off the 29-year-old singer's growing baby bump.

According to the parents-to-be, their little one will be due around their second wedding anniversary in March of next year. The two tied the knot during that same month in 2018.