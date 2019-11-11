Selena Gomez Says People Were ''Attacking'' Her For Gaining Weight Amid Lupus Battle

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 4:08 PM
Selena Gomez is revealing how she got through some of the hardest times in her life.
In the past few years, the singer's weathered many a storm in nearly all areas of her life. Not only has she struggled with issues regarding her health, but those problems gradually began to affect her mental health as well. She explains in a new interview with Giving Back Generation, that having Lupus has a direct impact on her weight, which isn't particularly easy since she lives such a public lifestyle.
According to the 27-year-old, having Lupus, high blood pressure and taking medications has contributed to frequent fluctuations in her weight for various reasons. "It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she explains. "That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit."
She adds that this contributed to her decision to briefly leave social media. Since then, she's returned to the app but she says that nowadays she hardly looks at her timeline. Selena says, "I'm very happy with living my life and being present. Because that's it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that's it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don't need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is. I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say."
YouTube
And she hopes that more people will follow suit. The 27-year-old describes seeing "so many beautiful girls and amazing different characters" who are being "demolished by an image that they're trying to chase."
"They're wanting to be a completely different person, but that's not whats inside of them," she shares.
However, the pop star says that she too falls victim to the trap that is social media. "But I get it, I look at other people's pages—or I used to—and I'd be like, 'Okay, I need to fix myself.'"
She gets through those struggles by continuing to study her faith and leaning on her friends, who she claims she doesn't "believe" she'd survive without. She tells her friend, "I don't believe that I could do this life alone."
