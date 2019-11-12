by Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 3:00 AM
All we want for Christmas...is Mariah Carey! The queen of Christmas has unveiled her Amazon Holiday Gift Guide. If you ever wondered what the singer, actress and entrepreneur's holiday must-haves are, look no further! The Christmas pop star shared tasteful items ranging from kitchen, home, entertaining, travel and smart home. With over 19 curated pieces hand-selected by Mariah herself, there's definitely a number of ways to emulate the star's festive touch on gift giving this year.
Stuck on what to get your loved ones this year? How about this plushy woven down comforter or temperature control smart mug? Wondering what to get the super busy bee or travel connoisseur in your life? Look no further than this at-home portable movie theater and electric popcorn popper. And no Mariah Carey Amazon holiday gift guide would be complete without music! If you're struggling to come up with a thoughtful and on-trend gift for the music lover in your life, try this vintage turntable on for size!
Here are ten of our favorites below.
Curated exclusively for Mariah Carey's Amazon Holiday Gift Guide, these Vadham chai teas are perfect for the member of your family that wants to spill some tea or just loves the aromatic flavors of a fantastic chai tea.
This smart mug keeps your drink perfectly hot for 1.5 hours on a single charge—or all day on the included, newly redesigned charging coaster. You can even control the temperature via smartphone! Pair with the Ember App to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more.
Filled with a warm, breathable blend of white duck down and feathers, this plushy blanket will keep you warm and snuggly all season!
Make healthy and delicious popcorn in 3 minutes! Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, and an instant snack for the whole family. Also available in aqua and white. Don't forget to add the Cinemood movie theater projector!
Nothing says classy and sophistication with the perfect glasses for sipping cognac, or drinking whiskey and scotch in these diamond old fashion glasses.
Channel your inner Mrs. Clause with this festive apron for holiday party hosting and for cherished moments in the kitchen.
Play music, hear the news, set alarms and timers, answer questions, control compatible smart home devices, and more with this all-in-one smart device.
Create your own movie theater anywhere you go with this all-in-one portable projector. Don't forget to add the Dash popcorn maker!
Create whatever ambience you want with this essential oil diffuser!
Plays all of your vinyl records and favorite albums this holiday season in style! With a signature cherry red and it's Bluetooth accessibility, it's the perfect gift for the music lover in your life!
See Mariah Carey's full Holiday Gift Guide on Amazon, or give the gift of Amazon this holiday season!
