Anna Faris Seemingly Confirms Her Engagement to Michael Barrett

Anna Faris might've just confirmed those engagement rumors, but she's not ready for the "big day" just yet.

Earlier this month, the Mom actress was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand, sparking speculation that she's set to tie the knot with her cinematographer beau, Michael Barrett. While Faris was initially mum on the engagement rumors, it seems she changed her mind over the weekend.

After spotting the couple in Los Angeles, photographers asked, "How are you guys?"

"We're wonderful," Faris replied as she posed for pictures with Barrett.

"Congratulations," the photographers said to the couple.

"Thank you," Faris replied, adding that "no" they're not quite ready for the "big day."

This engagement news comes about two years after Faris and Barrett, who worked on the movie Overboard together, began their romance. The pair started dating around Oct. 2017, two months after Faris announced her separation from Chris Pratt.