Ava and Deacon Phillippe Just Proved They Are Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Twins

These family genes are strong!

Reese Witherspoonand Ryan Phillippe's kids Ava Phillippe, 20, and Deacon Phillippe, 16, just proved they most definitely inherited their parents' good looks. On Sunday, Ava—a sophomore at UC Berkeley—took to Instagram to share the sweetest snap of her laughing at the camera alongside Deacon. And, they have us doing a double take: The sibling duo look exactly like a young Reese and Ryan!

"When did my little brother become one of my best friends?" she captioned the sweet snap. "#thanksforvisiting." Of course, Deacon left his sister an adorable message in the comments, writing, Thanks for having me." And being the cool mom that she is, Reese also weigh in, saying, "You look so happy!"

Over the years, it's been clear just how much they resemble their famous parents. Just last month, Reese shared a throwback shot of Ava in honor of her 20th birthday and fans were quick to point out how the mother-daughter duo are nearly identical. Wrote on social media user, "Omg she is your double in the younger photo."