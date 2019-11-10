PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix Collection: 9 Outfits We Need

  • by E! Online and PrettyLittleThing

by E! Online | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 11:01 PM

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

PrettyLittleThing has just launched their latest collection with Little Mix and we are loving every look!

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnocks have created the ultimate party wear collection to suit every style. Think floor-to-ceiling sequins, dreamy faux fur, chic co-ords, embellished thigh-highs, snake print minis and fierce AF vinyl. 

Whether you're styling matching prints or levelling up with a vinyl two-piece, this collection brings the party, and you're invited.

To celebrate the new collection—and kick off party season in style—E! and PrettyLittleThing are hosting a summer soirée at Luna Park Sydney on November 14. We'll keep you posted on all the looks from the event (that you'll want to add to cart immediately!), but in the meantime, check out 9 outfits you can shop right now.

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

OF CORSET

BUY IT: White Jacquard Corset Shirt Dress, $85 and Brocade Thigh High Boot, $145.

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

GLAM GODDESS

BUY IT: Bronze Sequin Plunge Bodycon Dress, $85.

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

EMERALD CITY

BUY IT: Emerald Green Sequin Over-sized Shirt, $132, Emerald Green Sequin Pants, $108 and Emerald Green Sequin Bralet, $48.

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

HELLO SUNSHINE

BUY IT: Yellow Satin Corset Midi Dress, $72 and Black Patent Heeled Strappy Sandal, $48.

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

LATEX LADY

BUY IT: Black Vinyl Puff Sleeve Crop Top, $38 and Black Vinyl Bodycon Skirt, $30.

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

SNAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT

BUY IT: Blue Snake Strappy Bodycon Dress, $85, Blue Snake Over-sized Blazer, $108 and Blue Snake Strappy Sandal, $72

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

DENIM ON DENIM

BUT IT: Mid-Wash Detail Corset, $48, Mid Wash Skinny Jeans, $60 and Denim Slouch Thigh High Boot, $120.

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

DIAMANTE DREAM

BUY IT: Diamante Triangle Halterneck Bralet, $48, Black Diamante Detail Cargo Pants, $85 and High Point Clear Mule, $85

ECOMM: PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix

STONE COLD

BUY IT: Stone Strappy Seam Bodycon Dress, $60, Stone Over-sized Trench Coat, $108 and Nude Strap Mule, $55

