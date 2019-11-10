PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix Collection: 9 Outfits We Need

PrettyLittleThing has just launched their latest collection with Little Mix and we are loving every look!

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnocks have created the ultimate party wear collection to suit every style. Think floor-to-ceiling sequins, dreamy faux fur, chic co-ords, embellished thigh-highs, snake print minis and fierce AF vinyl.

Whether you're styling matching prints or levelling up with a vinyl two-piece, this collection brings the party, and you're invited.

To celebrate the new collection—and kick off party season in style—E! and PrettyLittleThing are hosting a summer soirée at Luna Park Sydney on November 14. We'll keep you posted on all the looks from the event (that you'll want to add to cart immediately!), but in the meantime, check out 9 outfits you can shop right now.