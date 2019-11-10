Zendaya Thanks Euphoria Fans For Their "Open Hearts" After Winning Drama TV Star at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Anyone else euphoric over this win?
Zendaya is going home with a few major trophies at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, with the actress taking home the award for Drama TV Star of the Year for her work on HBO's hit series Euphoria.
Zendaya beat out This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown, Lili Reinhart from Riverdale, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones, Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Big Little Lies' Reese Witherspoon to take home the award in the stacked TV category.
"Wow, thank you so much!" the surprised star said as she took the stage. "This is incredible. Thank you so much. Euphoria and Rue [are] I think one of the most beautiful things to ever happen to me and I just want to say thank you obviously to HBO and A24...for giving me the chance to be a part of something so beautiful."
And Zendaya, who won the award for Female Movie Star for her turn as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home, had a special message for Euphoria's legions of fans who've connected deeply with the drama.
"Thank you to all of you for receiving it with open hearts and to anyone who has felt seen by our show on behalf of cast, crew and everyone, that's all we really want thank you for allowing us to do that it's amazing thank you," the 23-year-old told the fans.
Good news for the fans: HBO renewed Euphoria for a second season, though it has yet to receive a premiere date.
Even before winning two of the night's biggest awards, Zendaya has already won the red carpet, rocking a floor length Christopher Esber dress with just a little bit of midriff showing. The glam look was courtesy of stylist and bonafide genius Law Roach.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.