Zendaya Thanks Euphoria Fans For Their "Open Hearts" After Winning Drama TV Star at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Anyone else euphoric over this win?

Zendaya is going home with a few major trophies at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, with the actress taking home the award for Drama TV Star of the Year for her work on HBO's hit series Euphoria.

Zendaya beat out This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown, Lili Reinhart from Riverdale, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones, Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Big Little Lies' Reese Witherspoon to take home the award in the stacked TV category.

"Wow, thank you so much!" the surprised star said as she took the stage. "This is incredible. Thank you so much. Euphoria and Rue [are] I think one of the most beautiful things to ever happen to me and I just want to say thank you obviously to HBO and A24...for giving me the chance to be a part of something so beautiful."