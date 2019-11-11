5 Things You Never Knew About Maren Morris' "Girl"

It's almost time for the CMA Awards, and Maren Morris has several reasons to celebrate.

The 29-year-old singer heads into the night with the most nominations. She's a contender in six categories, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her hit "GIRL."

Of course, this should come as no surprise to her fans. The tune peaked at no. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in August and at no. 5 on the Country Streaming Songs chart back in March. The corresponding music video also has more than nine million views on YouTube.

The track is the first song on Morris' album GIRL, which is also up for Album of the Year.

Even though the song has been played countless times on the radio and via streaming services, there are still a few fun facts fans might not know about the tune. For some examples, read on below.