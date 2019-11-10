Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos of Dream on a 3rd Birthday Adventure

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Can you believe Rob Kardashian's daughter is already 3 years old?
On Sunday, the proud dad and his ex Blac Chyna's little girl Dream Kardashiancelebrated her birthday, officially. Rob took to Instagram, where the reality star rarely posts, to share sweet photos of Dream on a special adventure.
Wearing a black velour hoodie over matching pants and a white shirt, paired with black winter boots and two small white barrettes in her curly hair, she is seen holding a pink frosted cupcake with sprinkles while standing in front of a giant luxury helicopter. Inside, she is seen sitting on one of the beige leather seats while wearing blue noise-canceling headphones, while a plush dog toy rests by her side.
"Happy Birthday Dream," Rob wrote.
He did not reveal where he and his daughter were headed.
Two days ago, Rob's famous family threw Dream an early birthday party at Kris Jenner's house.
Happy Birthday!
Dream enjoys a yummy treat before her birthday adventure, courtesy of dad Rob Kardashian.
Where Are We Going?
Dream is in for a surprise!
Time for Adventure!
Dream poses in front of the luxury helicopter.
All Aboard
Wheels Up
Dream Kardashian, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian
Rob appears in the background as his daughter poses for a pic with her cousin and aunt.
Dream Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kim kisses her niece as her mom looks on.
Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
The birthday girl cuddles her cousin as they sit on auntie KoKo's lap.
Dream Kardashian and Psalm West
The birthday girl cuddles her baby cousin.
Chicago West and Psalm West
Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West's youngest kids celebrate Dream's birthday.
The Cake
Dream got a Trolls-themed birthday cake.
