Miley Cyrus Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery After Dealing With Tonsillitis

Miley Cyrus is recovering after undergoing vocal cord surgery and will have to rest her voice for a while.

The 26-year-old singer's condition was first reported by People on Saturday. E! News has confirmed that she has left a hospital and is recovering from vocal cord surgery.

People said that doctors discovered damage in her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years, while treating her for tonsillitis in the hospital last month. She was told she had to have more surgery by the end of the year and that recovery would include several weeks of silence.

Cyrus has been working on a new album and was planning to tour next year. E! News learned a few days ago that she put her touring plans on hold. She last performed live in September, at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

"She is still going to release new music but it's taking longer than anticipated," a source said. "Some of it has to do with the throat surgery she recently had."

The pop star has not commented about her condition.

Amid her time in the hospital in October, her new beau and fellow musician Cody Simpsonvisited and serenaded her after her tonsillitis surgery and helped take care of her at home as well. Cyrus said on her Instagram Story at the time she was "on vocal rest not body."