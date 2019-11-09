Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite With Prince William and Kate Middleton at Remembrance Event

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 12:23 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Saturday evening at a U.K. Remembrance Day event, marking the first time the two couples have been spotted at the same place in months, and notably since the Duke of Sussex acknowledged in an October documentary that there were tensions between him and his brother.
The couples joined the siblings' grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—who is recovering from a chest infection, and other members of the Royal Family at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, which honors the armed forces and victims of war and conflict. The Sussexes and the Cambridges sat with the group in the Royal Box, far away from each other, on opposite sides of the Queen.
Meghan wore a black midi jacquard dress, paired with Jessica McCormack ruby heart earrings and black suede Aquazurra "Deneuve" pumps, according to Meghan's Mirror. Kate sported a black over-the-knee dress with a bateau neckline and a velvet ribbon tied around her waist, paired with a black beaded headband, diamond and pearl drop earrings and black pumps. All wore the traditional poppy remembrance pins on their outfits.
Meghan, Harry, William and Kate are also expected to attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph in London on Sunday. The couples had also attended last year's events together.
Over the past year, there have been reports of a rift between the royal siblings and their wives, fueled by Harry and Meghan's move from the Kensington Palace complex they shared with the couple, plus their formation of a separate royal household. On the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry was asked if the rift rumors were true.
"Inevitably stuff happens," Harry replied. "But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."
"The majority of stuff is created out of nothing," he added. "As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days."
In the documentary, Meghan also talked about her struggles with being a new mom amid massive media scrutiny.
The Cambridges and the Sussexes sit on opposites sides of Queen Elizabeth II in the Royal Box at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit in the Royal Box behind British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sit with their family in the Royal Box.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sit with their family in the Royal Box.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet guests at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
The Duchess of Sussex appears at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
The Duchess of Cambridge appears at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
Prince William and Prince Harry's aunt and Prince Charles' sister arrives at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
The Queen appears at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.
Despite tensions between them, Harry and William have occasionally spent time together, including with their wives. In July, the brothers played a charity polo match. Kate brought along her and William's three kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, and Meghan arrived with her and Harry's baby son Archie Harrison, marking the first time he was spotted in public with his cousins.
In April, Harry reunited with William and Kate at the Royal Family's annual Easter Sunday Service, and the brothers also joined their dad Prince Charles at the premiere of the Netflix series Our Planet at the Natural History Museum in London.
Harry, Meghan and Archie are expected to leave the U.K. later this month to spend Thanksgiving with her mother in California, then return and reunite with William and Kate again to celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family.
