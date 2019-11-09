Jim and Meghan King Edmonds' Kids Explore Dad's New Home After Parents' Split

Jim Edmonds had a kiddie party with his and Meghan King Edmonds' three children at his new abode soon after he moved into the residence following the couple's split.

On Friday, the 49-year-old retired MLB star had documented on his Instagram Story his official move to their second, larger St. Louis mansion, which is still unfinished and contains dozens of yet-unpacked boxes. He later posted videos of his and Meghan's daughter Aspen, 2, and 1-year-old twins Hayes and Hart exploring the new house.

The children rode a kiddie vehicle down the enormous hallways and seemed intrigued about their new playroom.

"Little more room to roam," Jim wrote.

"Keep going, I'm following you! Good girl!" he told Aspen. "Watch where you're going! Watch where you're going!"

Wearing a Cinderella dress, the little girl also played catch with her dad and stepbrother in an Astroturf-covered basement baseball training room. Hayes also got in on the action.

The kids had their first meal at the new house. Jim also brought along his children from his two previous marriages.

The baseball player and Meghan, a 35-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, called it quits last month after five years of marriage.