Ashley Graham Twerks Up a Storm at Her Wild Baby Shower

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 8:33 AM
This is not your typical baby shower!
Model Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child with their loved ones on Friday night. The baby shower was rather unconventional; while there were plenty of pastel balloons and cupcakes and candy, guests were also treated to free manicures, piercings and tattoos. The mom-to-be showcased her baby bump in a red dress with black trimming and had a blast twerking up a storm!
"Thank you so much," Graham, 32, told the guests as she stood near her husband. "This is bigger than our wedding. This is like Christmas!"
Attendees included Graham's mom Linda and Ervin's mother Katie, as well as friends such as journalist Derek Blasberg and fashion stylist Cary Tauben shared photos and videos from the event on their Instagram pages.
"Literally glowing @ashleygraham," Blasberg wrote.
"Celebrating this hot momma to be @ashleygraham," Tauben wrote.
Graham and Ervin announced in August that she is pregnant with their first child. Graham announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday that she is expecting a baby boy.
See photos from the baby shower:
Instagram / Cary Tauben
Instagram / Cary Tauben
The two party on!
Instagram / Cary Tauben
Girl, you better twerk!
Instagram / Derek Blasberg
The mom-to-be poses with her mother and her mother-in-law.
Instagram / Latham Thomas
The happy parents-to-be thank their guests.
Instagram / Cary Tauben
"Some things never change @ashleygraham," Tauben wrote.
Instagram / Derek Blasberg
Always a plus.
Instagram / Derek Blasberg
...sure...
Instagram / Derek Blasberg
Why not?
Instagram / Derek Blasberg
Watch Graham and Ervin's speeches:
