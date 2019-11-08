A Revenge Reboot Is In the Works and Emily VanCamp Approves, But Who's Returning?

Revenge, a dish best served rebooted.

ABC has a new show in development with original Revenge creator Mike Kelley that's basically Revenge 2.0. It centers around a Latina immigrant who arrives in Malibu to get revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty responsible for the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic.

She'll be guided by a character from the original show, and while we don't know who that is yet, original star Emily Van Camp does.

"I can't say who, but they're bringing back a specific person, and I love that specific person, so it's exciting," VanCamp told TV Insider in an interview, going on to say she "would absolutely watch that!"