FKA Twigs Says "Unmeshing" From Robert Pattinson Helped Her Feel More "Alive"

FKA twigs is opening up about the inspiration behind her new music.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter dropped her second studio album, Magdalene, which is rumored to reference her relationship with Robert Pattinson. As fans will remember, the celebs dated for three years before calling it quits in 2017. Now, along with the release of her new album, Twigs (née Tahliah Debrett Barnett) is sitting down with Zane Lowe for his New Music Daily on Apple Music's Beats 1 to discuss her new songs, her past relationships, health battles, and more.

"I feel grateful that I'm able to put my experiences and put my hardships into work. [The start of the album process was] Pretty out of control. Yeah, it was pretty out of control," Twigs told Lowe in the interview, released on Friday. "People say like, Oh, bad things come in threes. And you're like okay that's one bad thing. And then it's another bad thing. And then your friend will be like, yeah, but this is like a third bad thing...And then the three months goes by and then you're like, OK this is an extension of them all? Or are we starting again? Kind of like that."