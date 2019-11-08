Halle Berry Reveals How She ''Finally'' Achieved Six-Pack Abs

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 1:44 PM

Halle Berry, Instagram

Instagram

Halle Berry"finally" has the six-pack of her dreams.

At first glance, it's hard to believe that the 53-year-old hasn't always had a six-pack of abs, but the actress went on Instagram to reveal the fruits of her labor. "There's no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs—and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!" she shares on her Instagram. 

On her Instagram Story, her personal trainer Mubarak Malik, aka Bar, reveals that Halle's latest achievement was no easy task. He says that she trains four hours every day, follows a strict keto diet and even ascribes to the latest trend of intermittent fasting. He even says that she's a "top-level" athlete in every sense of the word, which is a huge compliment considering Bar is the Director of Performance for the New York Knicks. 

Halle Berry Thanks Fans for E! People's Choice Awards Nom

While the actress and workout aficionado were unable to divulge all the details of Halle's workout and diet plan, they did share a small part of the workouts that they do. 

In the brief workout video, they do three rounds of kettle bell workouts, including kettle bell squat presses, swings and lifts and lunges. They even gave viewers the exact amount of reps they do, so anyone with a kettle bell can do the exact same workout from the comfort of their home.

And for anyone who doesn't think it's possible to get a six-pack or even a four-pack, Halle has a message for you: "I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it. The work won't be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second."

Amen!

