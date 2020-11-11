Singles' Day Sales That'll Make You Happy You're "Self-Partnered"

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If Black Friday is the Super Bowl of shopping, then Singles' Day is the shopping Olympics. Started in China in the '90s, Singles' Day has become the largest offline and online shopping day in the world. And as Emma Watson reminded us, being single—or "self partnered"—is definitely something to celebrate. And what better way to embrace your independence than being able to treat yo' self to fabulous deals?
We've rounded up brands and stores that are celebrating self-love with discounts and offers. Happy shopping!
24S
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 22% off orders worth $250+ of full price items with code SINGLE22, 24% off orders worth $500 with SINGLE24, 26% off orders worth $1,000 with SINGLE26, 28% off orders worth $2,000 with SINGLE28, 30% off orders worth $3,000 with code SINGLE30
AliExpress
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% off jewelry, phones, beauty and more!
Brooklinen
SHOP NOW: Take 15% off everything, exclusions apply. No code necessary.
Charles & Keith
SHOP NOW: 20% off on Full-Price + Free Standard Delivery with code: NOV1111
Cost Plus World Market
SHOP NOW: Enjoy up to 30% Select Furniture
Desigual
SHOP NOW: Save 11% and 33% off select items- no code required!
Diane Von Furstenberg
SHOP NOW: Take 22% off Full-price items
DL1961
SHOP NOW: 30% off sitewide with code: AREYOUSINGLE
EZPZ
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 22% off sitewide with code: SINGLESDAY2020
Farmacy Beauty
SHOP NOW: $25 off orders $75+ with code: SINGLESDAY
Harvey Nichols
SHOP NOW: 11% off fashion purchases and 22% off orders over $800 with code SINGLESDAYHN from November 4-14.
Huckleberry
SHOP NOW: Save 20% off for active duty, veterans and military families from November 10-11 and 15% off orders worth $75+ on November 12 only.
Koral
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off when you spend $111+ with code: KORAL25
Levi's
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 22% off on 11/11.
Luisaviaroma
SHOP NOW: 30% off full-priced items with code: SN30, exclusions may apply.
Madewell
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off your purchase during their Cyber Monday Preview Sale. Use code: EARLYBIRD
MyTheresa
SHOP NOW: $200 off womenswear orders worth $1000+ with code: DOUBLE200
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Extra 25% off clearance. Online & In Stores. Exclusions: Designer, Baby Gear and Maternity.
Net-a-Porter
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 22% off their edit with code: SINGLES22
Nike
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off the select styles during their Member Days Sale with code: SIGNIN
Saks Off Fifth
SHOP NOW: Score Stuart Weitzman boots for under $299 with code MOREWARM on November 11 only.
Skinstore
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% off popular brands including Erno Laszlo, FOREO and Paula's Choice.
Tarte Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: Enjoy select Tarte products for only $10 with code STEAL at checkout! But hurry, this sale only lasts through the end of the day on 11/11
UNIQLO
SHOP NOW: Take advantage of savings on winter essentials and keep cozy for as lows as $9.90.
Verishop
SHOP NOW: 11 Days of Specials starts 11/11. Enjoy deals on brands like All Saints, DVF, Free People and more!
