Holiday Gifts for Him 2019

by Jake Thompson | Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays will be here before you know it, and in between decking the halls for the upcoming season we have one question for you: do you know what to get the men in your life? This holiday season, rather than giving him something predictable, think outside the box with deeply personal and customizable finds from affordable fashion to smart tech must-haves to useful tools to simplify everyday life.
Is the special guy in your life outdoorsy? Maybe he'd benefit from a plushy North Face puffer jacket or how about a Yeti insulated mug? Maybe he's a gamer or smart tech junkie who'd love a Nintendo Switch or Fitbit? Either way, we've handpicked the latest and coolest gift ideas for the men in your world. From IPA beer-making kits to on-trend Ugg slippers, you'll be able to give him something memorable, useful and next-level all at the same time. Our favorite? This stylish Hershel hard shell carry-on luggage.
Here are ten of our favorites below.
He'll put all his favorite beverages in the toughest, most over-engineered camp mug out there! Also available in a variety of colors.
He'll look legit in this wow-factor North Face puffer jacket. Also available in tan, grey and red.
Make your own full-bodied hot sauce with this DIY kit that offers a kick from chipotle and guajillo peppers.
Whether you're at home or on-the-go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch lite system is designed to fit your life. Want to stock up for the holidays? A Nintendo Switch AND Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle goes live on nintendo.com/switch on Thursday, Nov. 28 (that's a $60 saving!)
Celebrate a significant day by turning a front-page story into leisurely fun.
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
Reduce fat and cholesterol in foods while sealing in flavor and juices when grilling shrimp, steak, chicken, fish, kabobs, burgers, vegetables and much more with this non-stick smokeless indoor grill.
Give him a gift he can sip on! He'll brew beer at home the simple, fun, and tasty way with this easy-to-follow video and step-by-step instructional IPA beer making kit. Using only seasonally-inspired, real ingredients, we never include sugary malt extracts, meaning you brew the freshest and best-tasting beer possible.
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the guy on-the-go!
The answer to your weekend packing worries, this hard-shell rolling suitcase is the perfect compact carry. Also available in black and pearl.
Wear them indoors as a slipper or out as a seasonal chukka outdoors, these cushioned, durable mid-cut boots offer a lightweight EVA midsole and grippy rubber outsole for a cushioned step with optimal traction.
