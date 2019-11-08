Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis Has the Best Response to Tom Felton's Fear of Aging

Matthew Lewis is trolling his former Harry Potter co-star, Tom Felton.

The British actors, who played Neville Longbottom and Draco Malfoy in the franchise, have remained pals since filming wrapped almost 10 years ago. While the Gryffindor and Slytherin students didn't get along on-screen, Lewis, 30, and Felton, 32, have had several reunions over the years, including one with Emma Watson. In Aug. 2018, Felton even tried to "convert" Lewis from Gryffindor to Slytherin, documenting the moment on Instagram.

"See how close he was to converting.... @mattdavelewis," Felton captioned the silly post, jokingly adding the hashtag #gryffindork.

So, we think it's safe to say these to enjoy joking around with each other, which is why Lewis' recent comment on Felton's Instagram made us LOL.

On Thursday, Felton posted a photo of himself dressed in his Slytherin robe, alongside a throwback picture of himself in character as Draco from Harry Potter.