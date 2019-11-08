See All Sweet Photos From Teresa and Joe Giudice's Family Reunion in Italy

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 9:20 AM
Joe Giudice is overjoyed to finally be reunited with his girls.
In October, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's husband traveled to Italy after ICE released him from its custody and his request to await the outcome of his deportation appeal in his native country was approved. Joe, a permanent U.S. resident, had been moved to one of their facilities and slated for removal from the United States in March upon his release from prison, where he served 41 months for fraud.
The future of Teresa and Joe's 20-year marriage has been in question amid his incarceration. But she joined their four daughters on a recent trip to Italy to visit her husband, which marks the first time they have seen him in person in three years. On Thursday, the couple's eldest child, Gia Giudice, 18, shared the first photo of the family together physically since her dad entered prison.
Joe also posted images of him and his family in the town of Sala Consilina, including a photo of him and Teresa with Gia and their other daughters—Gabriella Giudice, 15, Milania Giudice, 14, and Audriana Giudice, 10. He also posted videos of him dancing with his daughters.
"Welcome to sala," he wrote.
"Love you all with all my heart ❤️," Gia wrote.
"Gos bless your beautiful family [sic]," commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania.
Co-star Melissa Gorga, Teresa's sister-in-law, also expressed her love.
Joe also shared on his Instagram Story a photo of Teresa and their daughters at a seafood and pasta dinner at a restaurant.
"Love my girls ❤️," he wrote.
Teresa also shares from photos from the family's trip to Italy, including a pic of her and Miliana wearing corresponding Gucci sweatshirts, shots of their fancy dinner and an image taken at a gelato shop.
See pics of Teresa and Joe's family reunion:
Instagram / Gia Giudice
Reunited in Italy!
Instagram / Joe Giudice
"Welcome to Sala," Joe wrote.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared this photo of her and Joe's daughter twinning.
Article continues below
Instagram / Joe Giudice
"Happy to have u here with me❤️," Joe wrote, to which his daughter replied, "Love you daddy."
Instagram / Joe Giudice
"My buddy❤️," he wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Gabriella takes a photo of sisters Gia and Milania.
Article continues below
Instagram / Joe Giudice
Joe Giudice shared this photo of his girls at a dinner at a restaurant.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Miliana Giudice gets playful at dinner.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
The family enjoyed many dishes, including sautéed octopus.
.
Article continues below
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Crustaceans and fried Calamari, what's not to like?
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Can't go to Italy without sampling the finest pasta on the planet.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Especially in Italy.
Article continues below
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice knows that you can't go to Italy and not have gelato.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?