John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Give Rare Look Into Their Magical Date Night

Hollywood's favorite couple has graced us with a rare glimpse into their private lives.

On Thursday night, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt stepped out in New York City to see Derren Brown's Broadway show Secret. The Jack Ryan star posted about the illusionist's show on Instagram, sharing a intimate date night selfie with his wife while he was at it.

Posing backstage with Brown himself, the Office alum and Mary Poppins Returns star are all smiles as they cuddle up for the cute snap. "Oh my Lordy! Just had my mind BLOWN by the one and only @derrenbrown tonight!" Krasinski wrote. "If you're in NYC and want to see one of the greatest shows ever...This is the one!"

Of course, the two actors—who share daughters Hazel, 5, and Violet, 3,—don't need a magic show to keep the magic alive in their own marriage! Just last month, while talking to E! News, the actor couldn't help but rave about their close bond and never ending support for one another.