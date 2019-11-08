Law and Order: SVU Shows Why You Should Never Mess With Olivia Benson

For the last 20 years, Olivia Benson has been a force to be reckoned with. Law & Order: SVU guest star Margaret Cho learned that firsthand when she guest starred in the season 21 episode titled "Counselor, It's Chinatown."

The Thursday, Nov. 7 episode of SVU featured Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad investigating a massage parlor and the illegal sexual activities that went on behind the scenes, including an assault. The scene below features Benson confronting Mamasan (Cho) about the game she's been playing with witnesses and survivors, all in an effort to get her to give up her bosses. Of course it's done over mahjong. Is there anything Captain Benson can't do?

Benson, in an effort to get Mamasan to give up her bosses, resorts to Mamasan's own tactics of veiled threats, and brought up Mamasan's daughter and her future at a university.