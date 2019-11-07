Jackson Has a Pretty Compelling Theory On Why Timm Will Win The Bachelorette Australia

Could Timm Hanley be the last man standing on The Bachelorette Australia?

According to eliminated contestant Jackson Garlick, the fireproofer has the best shot at winning Angie Kent's heart.

"I think Carlin [Sterritt] is definitely a frontrunner and Ryan [Anderson] is also, but if I had to bet my house on it, I'd bet Timm," the 25-year-old told E! News. "Timm lights up the room when he walks into it, and he doesn't do it necessarily intentionally sometimes. He can make anyone laugh, and most importantly, make Angie belly laugh.

"One thing that I noticed was that when she looked at Timm, she looked at him differently to how she looked at any other bloke in the room. I think that goes a long way."