Grey's Anatomy Tears Maggie Apart Again

That was a rough Grey's Anatomy in more ways than one.

In one devastating storyline, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) met a cousin named Sabi (rhymes with Baby, played by McCreary's actual sister Crystal McCreary) who looks almost exactly like her, and who only recently found out she exists. They're both really smart and they both love crossword puzzles, and Sabi had a giant heart tumor, while Maggie just so happened to be the best heart surgeon around.

Sabi and her dad did not want Maggie to operate on the rapidly growing tumor, since she's family (they met two hours ago) but Maggie and Richard insisted. So it was extra devastating when the surgery went bad, and Sabi died on the table. Maggie totally crumbled, and Alex did his best to support her, but she knew exactly the reaction she'd get from her newly met uncle.