Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Making ''Tone Deaf and Icky'' Joke About Her Mom's Spending Habits

Chrissy Teigen may be all-knowing when it comes to food Cravings, but when it comes to jokes, the end result can sometimes be "icky".

Fortunately, she's owning up to her mistake of making this joke: "my mom treats her air pods like they're disposable. buys a few a month. she says they would be easier to not lose if they had....a cord."

While the irony wasn't lost on people by any means, the funny anecdote did spark a discussion about the wealth disparity between the rich and the poor. This discussion did appear to be lost on Chrissy, because she only realized after checking her mentions.

On Twitter, she says, "Oh man I haven't checked my mentions for a bit and I didn't realize how many people were super pissed off about this. It was meant as a joke (and exaggeration) about how my mom doesn't realize air pods are with a cord are headphones but it came across as super tone deaf and icky."