Relive Teresa and Joe Giudice's Sweetest Family Moments Amid Italy Reunion

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 12:48 PM

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice, Kids

Family reunion!

Joe Giudice has reunited with Teresa Giudice and their four daughters in Italy. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star—along with kids Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audrianaleft the United States on Wednesday en route to see Joe, who has been in Italy since October awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal. After arriving in Italy, the family of six posed for a group photo, which Gia posted to Instagram on Thursday.

"We're back," the 18-year-old wrote on social media alongside the family selfie.

It's been quite some time since the family has been able to be together, amid Joe and Teresa's legal battles. As fans of the couple will know, Teresa was released from federal prison in Dec. 2015 after nearly a year behind bars. A few months later, Joe began his federal prison sentence in March 2016. Three years later, Joe was released from prison into ICE custody, where he remained until October.

Teresa & Joe Giudice Set the Record Straight on Cheating

Since the family has now been reunited, we're taking a look back at all of their sweetest moments together. Take a look at the Giudice family album below!

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice and daughters

Family Time

Teresa and Joe spend time with their daughters in this throwback photo. The couple and their four daughters smile for the camera as Teresa and Joe wrap their arms around their kids.

Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice

Red Carpet Ready

The Real Housewives star and her husband pose with daughter Gia on the red carpet in Dec. 2014.

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Easter 2019

Easter Celebration

Decorating eggs! Teresa shared this throwback picture of her husband celebrating the Easter holiday with three of their daughters.

Gia Giudice, Joe Giudice

Father-Daughter Time

Gia smiles alongside dad Joe in this Instagram photo. Before heading to Italy to see her dad, Gia took to social media to write a message to her father. "see you soon daddy," the 18-year-old wrote, adding two heart emojis.

Milania Giudice, Joe Giudice

Selfie!

In this Instagram snap, Milania and Joe pose for a selfie together. Milania also shared a message for her dad on social media ahead of the family trip to Italy, writing, "see you soon daddy I love you beyond words."

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice, Kids

Reunited

Teresa and her kids flew overseas to reunite with Joe, who has been in Italy since early October. After arriving in Italy, Gia posted this family selfie, writing, "we're back."

