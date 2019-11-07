Kristen Bell Will Be Back as the Voice of Gossip Girl on HBO Max

You know you love her, and HBO Max does too.

Kristen Bell is officially returning as the voice of Gossip Girl in the sequel series coming to the new Warner streaming service, E! News has confirmed. The series, from original show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage with writer Joshua Safran, will be set in the same world as the original series, where the original characters still exist elsewhere, but it will be set eight years later and feature a new group of Upper East Siders who are introduced to the watchful eye of Gossip Girl. The series will "address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

The Frozen and Good Place star returns as Gossip Girl herself, the voice who narrated each episode, but Gossip Girl's identity will be a little different this time.