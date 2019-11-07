T.I.'s Daughter Subtly Responds to His Comments About Her Hymen

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 11:14 AM
T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris is reacting to her father's controversial comments.
After the 39-year-old rapper revealed he attends her gynecologist appointments to "check her hymen," the 18-year-old celeb took to social media to subtly respond.
For instance, Deyjah liked a series of tweets that called her father's actions "disgusting," "possessive" and "controlling."
She also tweeted "I loveeeeeee yalllllll" with a sad emoji on Tuesday. While she didn't cite an exact reasoning for the tweet, she received a lot of supportive comments from her many followers and fans.
"Love you too beautiful!" one Twitter user replied. "I'm so sorry you have to deal with this and your personal business being aired publicly! We love, support and stand by you."
"I am so sorry that you are going through this, it's not right," added another. "Your body is yours no one else's. I am praying that you will be OK. Sending lots of love."
T.I. made the remarks during an episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast earlier this week. After co-hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham asked the Grammy winner if he'd had the "sex talk" with his kids, he replied, ""Have I? We go...Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school, now she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And, yes, not only have we had the conversation...we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."
He then recalled a specific visit that took place after his daughter's 16th birthday.
"Right after the birthday, we celebrate...usually the day after the party. She's enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: 'Gyno, tomorrow, 9:30,'" T.I. continued. "We'll go and sit down, and the doctor will come and talk, and you know, the doctors maintain a high level of professionalism. He's like, 'Well, you know, sir: In order for me to share information...' I say, 'Deyjah they want you to sign this...so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know?'"
In addition, he said he then asked the doctor to "just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously."
"But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," he added.
Deyjah's fans weren't the only ones who were outraged by his comments. Several celebrities shared their thoughts on social media, as well.
"Really I wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him," Iggy Azalea wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life and needs therapy."
Nazanin and Nadia also apologized for their "knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic."
T.I., however, has yet to publicly comment on his remarks.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?