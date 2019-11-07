Met Gala 2020: Emma Stone, Meryl Streep & More Celebs To Co-Chair Fashion's Biggest Night

Fashionistas, listen up: The 2020 Met Gala Committee has been announced.

Next year, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep will be co-chairs at the coveted event. The A-listers will be joined by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and, of course, Anna Wintour. Fun fact: this actually marks Streep's first Met Gala ever!

In addition to naming its new co-chairs, the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art also revealed the 150th annual Met Gala's theme: About Time: Fashion and Duration.

Speaking to The New York Times, Costume Institute's curator Andrew Bolton explained that the theme was inspired by several Virginia Woolf novels and theories of the early-20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson, who believed time was more of an ever-evolving stream rather than a series of isolated moments. Using time as its guide, the exhibit will feature 160 pieces of women's fashion that encompass the theme from the last 150 years.

"I wanted to do an exhibition focused on the collection, but not a traditional masterworks exhibition," Bolton said. "Something that connects to the zeitgeist, and what people are talking about now."