Kim Kardashian Wants to Make This Change to Instagram to Improve Mental Health

Like many of us, Kim Kardashian seems to have a love-hate relationship with social media, and has a suggestion on how a simple change to it could improve people's mental health. (And no, it's not an edit button for Twitter.)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke about the issue at The New York Times DealBook Conference with Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday. She recalled how she was robbed at gunpoint of $11 million in jewelry in a Paris hotel room in 2016. Days before the robbery, Kim had posted on Instagram a photo of herself wearing a massive diamond ring, and hours before it, she tweeted about attending Paris Fashion Week runway shows.

"I think about when I raise my kids and screen time, phone time, what to post, what not to post, even posting things in real time," she said at the conference. "I learned from a bad experience that I had when I was robbed that people really knew my every move, they knew what I had, they knew where I was, what I was doing, and that to me really changed maybe the things that I post. I still want people to feel like they're along that journey with me, but I might video something and then post it like 30 minutes later, when I've left the location more for privacy."

"But as far as mental health, I mean it's something that taking the 'likes' away and taking that aspect away from it would be really beneficial for people," she said. "And I know that the Instagram team has been having lots of inner conversations with a bunch of people to get everyone's take on that and is taking it really seriously. That makes me happy."