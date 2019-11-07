Ashley Graham Admits She Feels Horniest After Praying With Her Husband

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 5:58 AM

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin

Gotham/GC Image

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin love to feel that holy spirit.

During an appearance on Wednesday's A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the mom-to-be revealed the surprising activity that makes her want to get down and dirty with her love: Praying.

"I like to do meditations and prayer and so does he on his own," Graham dished to host Lilly Singh. "But then, when we do it together, it just feels more powerful."

"When we're praying, it's like, 'Oh, s*&t. Oh, oh, do you feel that?'" the 7-months pregnant model continued. "The lights go down, the worship music goes up and we're like, 'Hello!'...After we pray, 'cause priorities, we rip it off! It's great. It's a great bonding experience, for both, you know, the spiritual aspect and the physical aspect."

Summing up the audience's reaction, Singh then joked, "I need to have a prayer night!"

Graham has never been one to shy away from open up about her steamy sex life.

Watch

Pregnant Ashley Graham Teases NYFW Runway Walk

Back in January, she confessed to Elle that getting it on with Ervin has been the key to keeping the romance alive.

"Even if you don't feel like it," she mused, "just have sex."

After all, as the Pretty Big Deal podcast host explained, that's the best way for the couple to break up any tension.

"We get snippy," she said. "And then if we are having sex, we're all over each other. For us it's like, 'Oh, let's have sex.' And then we're just right back in a great mood." 

Now, say a little prayer yourself and check out the full interview above.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal.)

