Ashley Graham Admits She Feels Horniest After Praying With Her Husband

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin love to feel that holy spirit.

During an appearance on Wednesday's A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the mom-to-be revealed the surprising activity that makes her want to get down and dirty with her love: Praying.

"I like to do meditations and prayer and so does he on his own," Graham dished to host Lilly Singh. "But then, when we do it together, it just feels more powerful."

"When we're praying, it's like, 'Oh, s*&t. Oh, oh, do you feel that?'" the 7-months pregnant model continued. "The lights go down, the worship music goes up and we're like, 'Hello!'...After we pray, 'cause priorities, we rip it off! It's great. It's a great bonding experience, for both, you know, the spiritual aspect and the physical aspect."

Summing up the audience's reaction, Singh then joked, "I need to have a prayer night!"

Graham has never been one to shy away from open up about her steamy sex life.