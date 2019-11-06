The Masked Singer Unmasks the Penguin and the Black Widow

Nine singers remain on The Masked Singer.

That wacky and weird show returned tonight after two weeks away for a two-hour special, featuring performances by all of the remaining singers, and the beginning of the next round.

In the first round, the Penguin got the fewest votes and had to unmask herself, revealing actress and former The View cohost Sherri Shepherd to have been masquerading as that peppy bird.

The second half of the night gave us an extra visual clue with a "revealing item," ranging from trophies to forensics kits. The Black Widow's item was whipped cream and crackers, and she was then revealed to be Raven Symone. The crackers and whipped cream at first still made no sense, but Raven Symone actually did commercials for Cool Whip and Ritz Crackers as a kid.