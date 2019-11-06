Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock Sue Sketchy Websites Over Misleading Ads

Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres are taking a stand!

The Hollywood stars are fed up with sketchy websites using their likeness (without their consent) to falsely promote various products with false endorsements, E! News has learned.

According to documents obtained by E! News, both Bullock and DeGeneres have taken action by filing a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court against the defendants, who are listed as John Does 1 through 100—because it's unclear who exactly runs the websites and/or who is behind the alleged fraud.

The beloved television host and Ocean's 8 actress are fighting against these sites, which they claim are spreading—for lack of a better word—fake news. Some examples of the false advertisements show the two endorsing anti-aging skin care products or other beauty items, which they are both saying couldn't be further from the truth.

What's more? These false ads allegedly include fabricated quotes by Bullock, DeGeneres and other celebrities.