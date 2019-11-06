Gigi Hadid Tells Fans to Stop Their ''Petty Complaining'' in Scathing Tweets

Gigi Hadid didn't ask for your opinion.

On Tuesday, Gigi responded to fans who criticized her style in a recent paparazzi photo where she's seen wearing black leggings, white sneakers and a puffer coat. Cozy, right?

But some people on social media weren't feeling the fashion look and felt the need to speak their truth. One person on Twitter posted a photo of the 24-year-old model, writing, "she's such a natural beauty... idk what happened to her iconic street style tho." The tweet has since been deleted.

Another fan account (@doublegiforce), which Gigi follows, also retweeted the photo and added commentary in a now-deleted tweet about the model's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. "What happened is called Mimi," the fan account wrote.

Much to everyone's surprise, Gigi went off.

"U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It's called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval. Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn't going to make me dress differently," the model responded.