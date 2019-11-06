The Bachelorette Australia’s Matt Is Keen to Join Bachelor In Paradise

BMX stunt rider Matt Whyatt wishes he could change one thing about his time on The Bachelorette Australia.

"My only regret would be being a bit shy. In real life, I'm not really like that. The whole situation was a bit harder than I thought," he told E! News after his elimination on Wednesday. "I would have gone in and been a bit more confident to start with and tried to spend some more time with Angie [Kent]."

The Nitro Circus performer flew under the radar compared to some of the bigger personalities (like shirtless—and pantsless—Ciarran Stott), and was sent packing along with landscaper Alex McKay.

"It's crazy. You think you're the funny guy in your group of friends and then you walk into a situation like that," the 27-year-old explained.

Matt said he'd be happy to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise so Australia could see a different side to him.

"If I got a phone call to do Paradise I think I'd take it up," he said. "I'd like to go back and redeem myself and not be as shy and be a bit more in the mix."

While the Paradise cast hasn't been announced, the Daily Mail Australia reports Ciarran, Renee Barrett, Abbie Chatfield and Keira Maguire could be joining the third season.